Next round of I-285 closures planned this weekend

Interstate will close in both directions from Paces Ferry Road to South Atlanta Road.
Interstate 285 is scheduled to close in both directions from Paces Ferry Road to South Atlanta Road this weekend and should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By Steve Gehlbach – WSB-TV
18 hours ago
Drivers in Cobb County and the west side of Atlanta face another big interstate shutdown this weekend.
Interstate 285 will close in both directions from Paces Ferry Road to South Atlanta Road. Signs are up already warning drivers of the closure, starting Friday at 7 p.m.
“It’s going to be crazy. I’m going to have to find some alternative routes, of course,” Melik Williams, who lives in the area, told Channel 2 Action News.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is telling drivers to stay away from the area and follow detours.
They are also warning drivers to expect delays as the weekend closure pushes traffic to the Downtown Connector and I-20.
DeAnte Clemmons, a barber at Dream Cuts that just moved their shop to the area in the past two weeks, said he expects good and bad with more traffic on local roads around Vinings.
“It will be both. It will create a different traffic jam as people come through. So, people see our business, but our clients will make it,” Clemmons said.
The shutdown of I-285 is needed as crews work to rebuild and repave the road surface along the entire 14 miles of the westside freeway, making a safer and smoother ride.
“It’s pretty bad on the daily, but with the shutdown it will be even worse. So, traffic is probably going to double,” Williams said.
“People from here know how to get around it. Now, if you’re farther down and you don’t know, then it’s going to impact it a little bit. But the fact that it’s just one exit, even those people won’t be too bad, I don’t think,” driver Daniel Burse said.
All lanes of I-285 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, in time for morning rush hour.