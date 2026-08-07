Next round of I-285 closures planned this weekend

Interstate 285 is scheduled to close in both directions from Paces Ferry Road to South Atlanta Road this weekend and should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Interstate will close in both directions from Paces Ferry Road to South Atlanta Road.

Interstate will close in both directions from Paces Ferry Road to South Atlanta Road.

Drivers in Cobb County and the west side of Atlanta face another big interstate shutdown this weekend.

Interstate 285 will close in both directions from Paces Ferry Road to South Atlanta Road. Signs are up already warning drivers of the closure, starting Friday at 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be crazy. I’m going to have to find some alternative routes, of course,” Melik Williams, who lives in the area, told Channel 2 Action News.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is telling drivers to stay away from the area and follow detours.

They are also warning drivers to expect delays as the weekend closure pushes traffic to the Downtown Connector and I-20.