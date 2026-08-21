Metro Atlanta MARTA’s long-term parking rates are going up The daily cost is increasing by $2 per day next month, but it’s still less than airport parking. MARTA has nine long-term parking garages, including this one at the Dunwoody station — which currently cost $5 per day after the first 24 hours. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)

By Sara Gregory 1 hour ago Share

Rates at MARTA’s long-term parking garages will increase next month, the first price increase at some stations in more than a decade. MARTA has nine long-term parking garages. Starting Sept. 14, the rates at all nine will go up $2 per day and the free parking period will end after 14 hours — a window designed to keep the costs free for daily commuters. At four of the garages — College Park, Doraville, Lindbergh and North Springs — parking currently costs $8 per day after the first 24 hours. The other five — Dunwoody, Kensington, Lenox, Medical Center and Sandy Springs — currently cost $5 per day after the first 24 hours.

Hourly parking will remain free at all other stations. Loading... The last time MARTA raised parking lot rates systemwide was in 2009. Rates at end-of-line stations like North Springs and Dunwoody were upped in 2017. For airport travelers parking at MARTA garages, the increased fees are still less than parking at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, even when the $2.50 fare there and back is added.

The airport raised prices last year, increasing the rate in its daily deck from $19 to $30. Economy parking at the airport rose from $14 to $20. The transit agency saw a bump in parking revenue after the airport raised prices. In the first three quarters after the airport’s increase, MARTA took in about $1.9 million in parking fees total — about $800,000 more in revenue than they forecast.