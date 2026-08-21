MARTA’s long-term parking rates are going up

Rates at MARTA’s long-term parking garages will increase next month, the first price increase at some stations in more than a decade.
MARTA has nine long-term parking garages. Starting Sept. 14, the rates at all nine will go up $2 per day and the free parking period will end after 14 hours — a window designed to keep the costs free for daily commuters.
At four of the garages — College Park, Doraville, Lindbergh and North Springs — parking currently costs $8 per day after the first 24 hours. The other five — Dunwoody, Kensington, Lenox, Medical Center and Sandy Springs — currently cost $5 per day after the first 24 hours.
Hourly parking will remain free at all other stations.
Loading...
The last time MARTA raised parking lot rates systemwide was in 2009. Rates at end-of-line stations like North Springs and Dunwoody were upped in 2017.
The airport raised prices last year, increasing the rate in its daily deck from $19 to $30. Economy parking at the airport rose from $14 to $20.
The transit agency saw a bump in parking revenue after the airport raised prices. In the first three quarters after the airport’s increase, MARTA took in about $1.9 million in parking fees total — about $800,000 more in revenue than they forecast.
MARTA’s new increased rates are expected to generate an additional $500,000 annually, according to agency officials.
The increase is primarily designed to offset the cost of upgrades MARTA has made to its parking garages and lots in recent years, the officials said.
It will also help MARTA expand its non-fare revenue streams. About 63% of funding for operations comes from sales tax revenue, with fare revenue making up about 13%. Parking, advertising and other alternative funding streams account for roughly 4% of MARTA’s anticipated revenue.