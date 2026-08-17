News

A.M. ATL: Beluga society

Plus: Data centers, dead mall
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
23 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! We’re relatively used to the heat here in Georgia, so you have to feel for people in other parts of the world dealing with unusually oppressive temperatures.

Japan has even coined a new weather category to describe the current swelter in Asia: kokusho-bi — or “cruelly hot day.”

Let’s get to it.

GEORGIA POWER’S DATA CENTER DEAL RAISES EYEBROWS

Georgia Power has been criticized for accommodating data center needs despite customer concern. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Power has been criticized for accommodating data center needs despite customer concern. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Another day, another data center controversy to add to the ever-growing heap. Soon, we’ll need a data center-sized warehouse to store them.

Georgia Power has agreed to serve the controversial $20 billion OpenAI data center planned near Savannah, and so far, the deal isn’t charming state regulators.

🔎 READ MORE: Your latest data center deep dive

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

THE AFTERLIFE OF AN ATHENS LANDMARK

Sparks of life in a dead mall: The Boys & Girls Club has turned one part of Georgia Square Mall into a space to help local youths develop skills and find jobs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Sparks of life in a dead mall: The Boys & Girls Club has turned one part of Georgia Square Mall into a space to help local youths develop skills and find jobs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

In the latter days of the Shopping Mall Era, the Georgia Square Mall was a jewel of Athens commerce.

Sharing the fate of so many palatial cathedrals of consumerism, it is now a husk of its former self. Only about 15 of the mall’s more than 100 retail spaces are occupied.

Last week, another blow: Developers announced a nine-figure attempt to revive the complex has fallen flat.

🔎 READ MORE: Until then, residents show how they still find community in a dead mall

DEKALB TO PAY MILLIONS TO CHARTER SCHOOLS

The DeKalb County School District will pay $29.5 million to seven charter schools that won a lawsuit accusing the district of withholding funding.

🔎 READ MORE: Which charter schools are getting the funds now

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐘 Rick Jackson recently floated a two-word possibility that won’t win him much praise from Georgia’s staid political establishment: term limits. Jackson is leaning in to his identity as an outsider who wants to break the elite’s “grip” on the state’s political machine.

🌳 The AJC’s Bill Torpy weighs in on an evergreen concern: Atlanta’s vanishing tree canopy.

‘WHY LOOK, SHILA! NEW GENTLEMEN CALLERS!’

Zephyr (left) and Balor in their new home. (Ben Gray/AJC)
Zephyr (left) and Balor in their new home. (Ben Gray/AJC)

The Georgia Aquarium’s two newest beluga whales are safe and sound in Atlanta after being rescued from a shuttered aquatic park in Canada.

🐟 QUIZ TIME: About how many pounds of fish do each of these strapping, 1,100-lb lads eat per day? Answer at the bottom.

🐋 READ MORE: How aquarium pros are helping the whales acclimate

*Named Maple, Shila, Qinu and Whisper

NEWS BITES

The Falcons had their first preseason game and it was not good

As Ken Sugiura writes, “Maybe by winter we’ll be able to file this one under ‘a decent team just happened to play like it had just woken up from a pleasant nap.’” Hope springs eternal, Ken.

… but, Atlanta United won in its first home game since May

The World Cup must have left behind some good soccer vibes.

Athens is cleaning its all-marble Olympic stadium for the first time in more than a century

Didn’t know Sanford Stadium was that old (this is a JOKE).

We found the best banana pudding in Atlanta

A bold claim, one that must be investigated thoroughly and with lots of napkins.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 17, 1948

The King of Swat is dead, but the niche he cut in American hearts always will remain. When the picture on the far left was made, the fabulous George Herman Ruth, an orphan, was making $80,000 a year knocking home runs for the New York Yankees. In this high silk topper The Big Bambino was on top of the world with no premonition that a serious throat ailment would lead to his death in a few short years. … So passes probably the greatest figure the game has ever known.

We lost another big name in baseball this weekend. Tommy John, the first player to successfully return to the game after a groundbreaking (and later eponymous) elbow surgery, died at 83. He will live on as the hero in every pitcher’s scary bedtime story.

ONE MORE THING

The Georgia Aquarium’s new belugas eat about 40 pounds of fish each per day. The preferred beluga ceviche blend? Herring, squid and capelin. Mmm, fragrant.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.