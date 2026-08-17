A.M. ATL: Beluga society

Georgia Power has been criticized for accommodating data center needs despite customer concern. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Another day, another data center controversy to add to the ever-growing heap. Soon, we’ll need a data center-sized warehouse to store them.
Georgia Power has agreed to serve the controversial $20 billion OpenAI data center planned near Savannah, and so far, the deal isn’t charming state regulators.
The project itself has drawn ire for its size (expected to cover hundreds of acres), its power usage (predicted to be the single-largest electricity user in the state) and the secrecy with which it was introduced to a less-than-enthused local populace.
Democratic members of the Public Service Commission, the state’s energy regulator, say the contract is risky for Georgia’s residential customers.
The PSC has been reviewing Georgia Power’s deal with OpenAI since July, and can object to terms that don’t “adequately protect existing customers from bearing any of the costs” of adding a large-load customer.
The PSC’s staff has until Aug. 26 to complete its contract review, and Georgia Power can negotiate. But the PSC’s leader says the company needs to agree to changes or the group will object.
🐘 Rick Jackson recently floated a two-word possibility that won’t win him much praise from Georgia’s staid political establishment: term limits. Jackson is leaning in to his identity as an outsider who wants to break the elite’s “grip” on the state’s political machine.
A bold claim, one that must be investigated thoroughly and with lots of napkins.
ON THIS DATE
Aug. 17, 1948
The King of Swat is dead, but the niche he cut in American hearts always will remain. When the picture on the far left was made, the fabulous George Herman Ruth, an orphan, was making $80,000 a year knocking home runs for the New York Yankees. In this high silk topper The Big Bambino was on top of the world with no premonition that a serious throat ailment would lead to his death in a few short years. … So passes probably the greatest figure the game has ever known.
We lost another big name in baseball this weekend. Tommy John, the first player to successfully return to the game after a groundbreaking (and later eponymous) elbow surgery, died at 83. He will live on as the hero in every pitcher’s scary bedtime story.
ONE MORE THING
The Georgia Aquarium’s new belugas eat about 40 pounds of fish each per day. The preferred beluga ceviche blend? Herring, squid and capelin. Mmm, fragrant.
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