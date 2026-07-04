One dead, one injured in shooting after Gainesville concert, police say

Police have not released information about potential suspects or identities of the victims. (File)

Gainesville police found one person dead and another injured after a shooting late Friday.

Officers came across a person suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 10 p.m. after a First Friday concert, police said in a statement posted on social media. Officers were patrolling the Midland area when they encountered the person. They were alerted to another nearby shooting victim while “performing life-saving measures.”

The initial victim was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and later died. The second was also transported to the hospital, but with “non-life threatening injuries.”

A Gainesville police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police have not released information about the identities of potential suspects or the victims.