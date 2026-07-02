Metro Atlanta New soccer field at Holmes MARTA station is World Cup legacy project H.E. Holmes is the only MARTA station named after a civil rights trailblazer. The location of the new StationSoccer field to be unveiled in August at the H.E. Holmes MARTA station. (Courtesy)

By Elijah Megginson 53 minutes ago Share

MARTA will unveil a new StationSoccer field at the Hamilton E. Holmes station this fall that will continue connecting the sport to the agency weeks after it ferried hundreds of thousands of soccer fans to and from World Cup matches in Atlanta. H.E. Holmes will be the seventh StationSoccer location in the MARTA system, but it is the only one designated as Atlanta’s FIFA World Cup legacy project. It joins East Lake, East Point, Five Points, Lindbergh, Kensington and West End stations as part of the League of Stations network. Developers hope H.E. Holmes will spur development of fields at three other stations officials want to be included in the league.

The Holmes station is named after Hamilton E. Holmes who, along with fellow student Charlayne Hunter-Gault, made history as the first Black students to integrate the University of Georgia in 1961. Holmes was also the first Black student admitted to Emory University School of Medicine and, years later, became the first African American to be on the UGA board of trustees. Holmes had a long career as a highly respected orthopedic surgeon. FIFA will provide a grant for programming at the Holmes station for things like community gardens, farmers markets, mobile health clinics and viewing platforms, although no specific plans have been set, said Sanjay Patel, director of strategic partnerships at StationSoccer. Hamilton E. Holmes (seated), pictured with his father, Alfred Holmes, joined Charlayne Hunter-Gault as the first Black students at the University of Georgia in 1961. (AJC file)

The fields will sit near the iVillage, a 6,500-foot transit-oriented development made out of 14 repurposed shipping containers, which is home to local businesses, food trucks and grocery stores.

The project fulfills a long-standing vision between StationSoccer and developer HKS that began at H.E. Holmes station in 2019, and the project expands the partnership beyond just soccer fields. “For us going back to 2014, the idea was just around soccer fields at train stations, there was never any other thought or afterthought,” Patel said. “By working with groups like HKS and the City Design Studio, the narrative (became how) can we be more thoughtful about these spaces and what more can we do?” Sheba Ross, a director at HKS, said having fields at train stations makes it easier for kids to play. Offering other services, such as healthy food options nearby, can is also a big benefit. “This is where the community life comes into play,” Ross said. “We wanted to think a little bit bigger and talk about what are complementary uses.” Nearly 3,000 kids play at StationSoccer facilities, and there are waiting lists at most locations.

Kwame Abernathy, a lifetime resident of Collier Heights whose parents built their home there in 1966, said he thinks the development will have a significant impact on the community and will make it more attractive to outsiders. “When we’re talking about doing something legacy-wise in this area that’s unique: One, the area deserves it; and two, ... we need this new development and construction and influx of capital to bring new people and energy over here to the area,” Abernathy said. Patel, the director of partnerships for StationSoccer, said West End residents he approached were skeptical about whether the development would ever happen. “I went to see MARTA first, and their first question about this was: `Does the community even want this?’” Patel said. “I went to see the community, and the folks in the church said to me: `Will MARTA even let you do this?’ “So, here’s the disconnect. There’s historical distrust.”