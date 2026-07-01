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Kick It: England vs. DR Congo

Plus: Atlanta stats and more
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7 minutes ago

Wake up, it’s match day!

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. The knockout round of 32 has been thrilling so far, and the high drama comes to Atlanta today.

Let’s get to it.

MATCH PREVIEW: PLAYING FOR KEEPS

Now that we’re in the knockout stage, there’s no more calculation, no more draws, no more jockeying for positions. Someone must win, and someone else must go home.

A look at England

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
England's Jude Bellingham celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Fun England fact: Wasn’t kidding about the grandfather thing. Along with Scotland, England has the oldest national association football team in the world.

Also, they sing a lot. If you hear “Hey Jude” or “Wonderwall” during today’s match, don’t be alarmed.

A look at Congo

Congo players and staff pray after the World Cup Group K soccer match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Congo players and staff pray after the World Cup Group K soccer match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

🇨🇩 Fun Congo fact: Happy belated Independence Day, Congo! On June 30, the country marked 66 years of independence from Belgium.

MATCH DETAILS

When: 12 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium. Doors open three hours before match time.

Weather: Today’s high is 93 degrees, but that won’t hit until afternoon. Match-goers will only have to deal with a cool 90 degrees.

The traffic sitch: Are we getting kind of good at this? If only everyone cared about relieving Atlanta traffic this much all the time!

HALFTIME QUIZ!

How tall is a regulation-sized soccer goal? For extra points: How wide is it? Answer in Match Notes.

339,799

That’s how many fans have visited Atlanta Stadium through five matches; around 67,960 attendees per match.

By the time all eight matches are complete, more than half a million people will have been sucked into the metallic vortex of our fair sporting venue.

HEY, ONLY WE CAN MAKE FUN OF OUR STADIUM

Please don't say mean things about our stadium. It will get angry and eat people. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Please don't say mean things about our stadium. It will get angry and eat people. (Jason Getz/AJC)

I would rather play in a real stadium.

- South Africa coach Hugo Broos, on playing in Atlanta

Ouch. South Africa’s coach said Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium if you want to upset FIFA) was visually appealing and well-suited for fans, but it didn’t have that certain je ne sais quoi.

⚽ READ MORE: Noteworthy moments from Atlanta’s World Cup experience so far

MORE THINGS TO KNOW

💪🏿 A Congolese hero lives on: Lumumba Vea, a Congo fan who’s become a media sensation for portraying the nation’s first democratically elected prime minister Patrice Lumumba, was unable to make Congo’s last match against Uzbekistan. Instead, an Atlanta-area resident stepped in to honor both men. It’s a great story.

🃏 What’s a Panini pack? They’re stickers, and so much more. These iconic World Cup collectibles date to 1970, and people go to great lengths to collect, trade and buy.

MATCH NOTES

Quiz answer: A regulation soccer goal is eight feet tall and 24 feet wide from the interior of the posts and crossbar. No wonder goalies are so tall.

Who’s up next? The next World Cup match in Atlanta is July 7. It’s a round of 16 match, the stage after this current round of 32. We’ll see the winners of the following matches, played on July 3:

However you slice it, it’s gonna be a good one.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line!

Until next time.