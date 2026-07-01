Kick It: England vs. DR Congo

Congo players and staff pray after the World Cup Group K soccer match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Congo is back in Atlanta after winning last weekend’s group stage match against Uzbekistan.
This is Congo’s second World Cup. They competed as Zaire in 1974, becoming the first Sub-Saharan African country to appear in the tournament.
Their second World Cup bid has been much more successful. Congo placed third in Group K and among the top third-place group finishers, sending them on to the knockout rounds for the first time in history.
🇨🇩 Fun Congo fact: Happy belated Independence Day, Congo! On June 30, the country marked 66 years of independence from Belgium.
MATCH DETAILS
When: 12 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium. Doors open three hours before match time.
Weather: Today’s high is 93 degrees, but that won’t hit until afternoon. Match-goers will only have to deal with a cool 90 degrees.
The traffic sitch: Are we getting kind of good at this? If only everyone cared about relieving Atlanta traffic this much all the time!
HALFTIME QUIZ!
How tall is a regulation-sized soccer goal? For extra points: How wide is it? Answer in Match Notes.
339,799
That’s how many fans have visited Atlanta Stadium through five matches; around 67,960 attendees per match.
By the time all eight matches are complete, more than half a million people will have been sucked into the metallic vortex of our fair sporting venue.
HEY, ONLY WE CAN MAKE FUN OF OUR STADIUM
Please don't say mean things about our stadium. It will get angry and eat people. (Jason Getz/AJC)
I would rather play in a real stadium.
- South Africa coach Hugo Broos, on playing in Atlanta
Ouch. South Africa’s coach said Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium if you want to upset FIFA) was visually appealing and well-suited for fans, but it didn’t have that certain je ne sais quoi.
💪🏿 A Congolese hero lives on: Lumumba Vea, a Congo fan who’s become a media sensation for portraying the nation’s first democratically elected prime minister Patrice Lumumba, was unable to make Congo’s last match against Uzbekistan. Instead, an Atlanta-area resident stepped in to honor both men. It’s a great story.
🃏 What’s a Panini pack? They’re stickers, and so much more. These iconic World Cup collectibles date to 1970, and people go to great lengths to collect, trade and buy.
MATCH NOTES
Quiz answer: A regulation soccer goal is eight feet tall and 24 feet wide from the interior of the posts and crossbar. No wonder goalies are so tall.
Who’s up next? The next World Cup match in Atlanta is July 7. It’s a round of 16 match, the stage after this current round of 32. We’ll see the winners of the following matches, played on July 3:
Argentina vs. Cape Verde
Australia vs. Egypt
However you slice it, it’s gonna be a good one.
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