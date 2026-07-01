News Kick It: England vs. DR Congo Plus: Atlanta stats and more

By AJ Willingham 7 minutes ago Share

Wake up, it’s match day! Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. The knockout round of 32 has been thrilling so far, and the high drama comes to Atlanta today. Let’s get to it. MATCH PREVIEW: PLAYING FOR KEEPS Now that we’re in the knockout stage, there’s no more calculation, no more draws, no more jockeying for positions. Someone must win, and someone else must go home. A look at England England's Jude Bellingham celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) England is a tournament favorite, currently at No. 4 on FIFA’s global rankings. They won Group L and have been praised for their cohesive style of play so far.

England has qualified for every World Cup since 1994. They won the whole shebang once, in 1966.

They’re also, you know ... England. The grandfathers of organized soccer. (Remember, that’s why we call it soccer: It’s from “association football,” or “assoccer.” Sigh.)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Fun England fact: Wasn’t kidding about the grandfather thing. Along with Scotland, England has the oldest national association football team in the world. Also, they sing a lot. If you hear “Hey Jude” or “Wonderwall” during today’s match, don’t be alarmed. A look at Congo Congo players and staff pray after the World Cup Group K soccer match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Congo is back in Atlanta after winning last weekend’s group stage match against Uzbekistan.

This is Congo’s second World Cup. They competed as Zaire in 1974, becoming the first Sub-Saharan African country to appear in the tournament.

Their second World Cup bid has been much more successful. Congo placed third in Group K and among the top third-place group finishers, sending them on to the knockout rounds for the first time in history.

🇨🇩 Fun Congo fact: Happy belated Independence Day, Congo! On June 30, the country marked 66 years of independence from Belgium.

MATCH DETAILS When: 12 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium. Doors open three hours before match time. Weather: Today’s high is 93 degrees, but that won’t hit until afternoon. Match-goers will only have to deal with a cool 90 degrees. The traffic sitch: Are we getting kind of good at this? If only everyone cared about relieving Atlanta traffic this much all the time! HALFTIME QUIZ! How tall is a regulation-sized soccer goal? For extra points: How wide is it? Answer in Match Notes. 339,799 That’s how many fans have visited Atlanta Stadium through five matches; around 67,960 attendees per match.

By the time all eight matches are complete, more than half a million people will have been sucked into the metallic vortex of our fair sporting venue. HEY, ONLY WE CAN MAKE FUN OF OUR STADIUM Please don't say mean things about our stadium. It will get angry and eat people. (Jason Getz/AJC) I would rather play in a real stadium. - South Africa coach Hugo Broos, on playing in Atlanta Ouch. South Africa’s coach said Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium if you want to upset FIFA) was visually appealing and well-suited for fans, but it didn’t have that certain je ne sais quoi. ⚽ READ MORE: Noteworthy moments from Atlanta’s World Cup experience so far MORE THINGS TO KNOW 💪🏿 A Congolese hero lives on: Lumumba Vea, a Congo fan who’s become a media sensation for portraying the nation’s first democratically elected prime minister Patrice Lumumba, was unable to make Congo’s last match against Uzbekistan. Instead, an Atlanta-area resident stepped in to honor both men. It’s a great story.