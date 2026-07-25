Jonathan Hunt wants to become MARTA’s next permanent CEO

Interim MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt speaks with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board at the AJC office in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

After more than a year serving as interim chief, Hunt now says he wants the permanent role as MARTA’s national search for a leader continues.

After more than a year serving as interim chief, Hunt now says he wants the permanent role as MARTA’s national search for a leader continues.

As MARTA’s nationwide search for a permanent chief approaches its second year, interim CEO Jonathan Hunt says he wants to keep the job.

Hunt made his remarks in a video interview with Atlanta News First on Thursday.

“MARTA is an unbelievable transit agency; I think it’s the best,” Hunt said in the video. “I’m sure there’s a lot of candidates that are interested in the position. I am also one of them.”

MARTA officials declined to comment on whether Hunt has officially applied for the job. The interim chief also declined to comment on Friday.

But Hunt made the comment a little over one week after MARTA completed a record-setting month of ridership, providing 1.7 million trips during the period of World Cup matches hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Roughly half of those trips were credited to fans traveling to World Cup events, like matches or Fan Fest.