Jonathan Hunt wants to become MARTA’s next permanent CEO

As MARTA’s nationwide search for a permanent chief approaches its second year, interim CEO Jonathan Hunt says he wants to keep the job.
Hunt made his remarks in a video interview with Atlanta News First on Thursday.
“MARTA is an unbelievable transit agency; I think it’s the best,” Hunt said in the video. “I’m sure there’s a lot of candidates that are interested in the position. I am also one of them.”
MARTA officials declined to comment on whether Hunt has officially applied for the job. The interim chief also declined to comment on Friday.
But Hunt made the comment a little over one week after MARTA completed a record-setting month of ridership, providing 1.7 million trips during the period of World Cup matches hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Roughly half of those trips were credited to fans traveling to World Cup events, like matches or Fan Fest.
MARTA completed the stretch with no major incidents.
Hunt, who previously served as the agency’s chief legal counsel, told the MARTA board on July 16 that the agency had “raised the bar for what our patrons expect” with its performance during the World Cup.
Hunt was appointed as interim CEO shortly after Collie Greenwood retired early from the top job in July 2025. He inherited an agency beset with problems, including project delays, safety issues and an escalator malfunction that injured 21 people after a Beyoncé concert.
At the time, MARTA board Chair Jennifer Ide said Hunt was not interested in the permanent role and that the next leader was unlikely to be promoted from within.
It is unclear how many people have applied for the top job, or when a selection will be made.
But Hunt’s tenure has also featured some high-profile challenges, including service disruptions, random acts of violence on MARTA properties, a federal safety investigation, a train derailment and delays with new train cars and faregates.