Grandmother charged after 2-year-old boy’s drowning death at Roswell pool

The toddler, Axel Delgado, died in June after an incident during a gathering at the apartment clubhouse swimming pool, police said.

The toddler, Axel Delgado, died in June after an incident during a gathering at the apartment clubhouse swimming pool, police said.

A woman has been charged with cruelty to children and involuntary manslaughter after her 2-year-old grandson was pulled from a Roswell apartment complex swimming pool and later died.

Emelisa Paz-Santos, 44, was booked into jail Wednesday, weeks after a June 21 social gathering with family members at which authorities allege she did not properly watch the boy.

Axel Delgado died at a hospital the next day, Roswell police said.

Paz-Santos “failed to provide adequate supervision of Axel while at the pool which ultimately resulted in the child’s drowning and death,” a warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states.