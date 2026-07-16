Grandmother charged after 2-year-old boy’s drowning death at Roswell pool

Metro Atlanta
The toddler, Axel Delgado, died in June after an incident during a gathering at the apartment clubhouse swimming pool, police said.
A woman has been charged with cruelty to children and involuntary manslaughter after her 2-year-old grandson was pulled from a Roswell apartment complex swimming pool and later died.
Emelisa Paz-Santos, 44, was booked into jail Wednesday, weeks after a June 21 social gathering with family members at which authorities allege she did not properly watch the boy.
Axel Delgado died at a hospital the next day, Roswell police said.
Paz-Santos “failed to provide adequate supervision of Axel while at the pool which ultimately resulted in the child’s drowning and death,” a warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states.
She faces a second-degree child cruelty charge, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge, according to jail and court records. An attorney listed in court records as her representative could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Roswell police made the arrest after reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, according to a warrant.
Police said first responders found the boy unconscious outside the pool after bystanders attempted life-saving measures. He wasn’t breathing and his lips were blue as an officer tried to resuscitate the child, according to a police report.
“Emergency personnel immediately took over life-saving measures before Delgado was transported to a local hospital,” Roswell police said in a statement. “Tragically, he passed away the following day.”
Fulton County jail records show a U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement hold on Paz-Santos. A spokesperson for the federal agency did not provide information.
Paz-Santos remained in custody late Thursday, according to online records. Her bond had been set at $40,000, court filings state.
The Lake House at Martin’s Landing, where the incident happened, previously sent a memo to its residents expressing condolences.
“Our thoughts are with the child and their family during this difficult time,” the letter said.
Roswell police said the investigation is ongoing.