2-year-old dies after apparent drowning at Roswell apartment pool, police say

First responders were called Sunday evening to the clubhouse pool and tried to save the boy, who died the next day, officials said.

First responders were called Sunday evening to the clubhouse pool and tried to save the boy, who died the next day, officials said.

A 2-year-old boy died Monday after an apparent drowning in an apartment clubhouse swimming pool, according to Roswell police.

Fire and medical crews arrived at the Lake House at Martin’s Landing apartments at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a reported drowning at the clubhouse pool, police said.

First responders provided aid to the boy, who was then taken to a hospital in serious condition. He died the next day, police said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the toddler as Axel Delgado.

The apartment complex pool is not commonly staffed on Sundays, according to Lake House property spokesperson Terri Thorne.