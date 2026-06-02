Metro Atlanta

2-year-old dies after apparent drowning at Roswell apartment pool, police say

First responders were called Sunday evening to the clubhouse pool and tried to save the boy, who died the next day, officials said.
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A 2-year-old boy died Monday after an apparent drowning in an apartment clubhouse swimming pool, according to Roswell police.

Fire and medical crews arrived at the Lake House at Martin’s Landing apartments at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a reported drowning at the clubhouse pool, police said.

First responders provided aid to the boy, who was then taken to a hospital in serious condition. He died the next day, police said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the toddler as Axel Delgado.

The apartment complex pool is not commonly staffed on Sundays, according to Lake House property spokesperson Terri Thorne.

A letter to apartment residents shared by Thorne with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution described the child’s death as accidental, and it included water safety reminders from the Red Cross.

“Our thoughts are with the child and their family during this difficult time,” the letter said.

Roswell police said investigators are looking into the events leading up to the incident.