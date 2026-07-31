Obituaries Chris Olmstead, prominent Atlanta divorce attorney, dies at 84 Known to family and friends as ‘Buddy,’ he loved music and his memorabilia collection. Chris Olmstead, an Atlanta divorce attorney, dies at 84. (Courtesy)

By Alia Hoyt 1 hour ago Share

It’s fitting that Chris Olmstead’s grandchildren called him “Buddy,” because that’s what he was to everyone he knew. The retired family law attorney devoted his life and his livelihood to making time for other people. “He always taught us that you show up, that family is the most important thing,” said daughter Kimberly Calhoun, of Atlanta. “Support one another and have fun while you’re doing it. I hope it’s a legacy that we can all continue.” The nickname “Buddy” was the winning choice when the family considered grandfatherly monikers for Olmstead. “He had such a love and affinity for music, especially Buddy Holly,” said his daughter Paige McCloskey, of Charlotte, North Carolina. “Somehow, ‘Buddy’ stuck and it was perfect for him.”

Howard Lessinger, an associate and law partner at the firm McLain & Merritt where Olmstead spent his entire career, particularly enjoyed one annual tradition. “Upon waking every Feb. 2, an email with the lyrics to Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’ would cross our screen to commemorate Buddy Holly’s final performance in 1959 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, alongside Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper,” he said. “I will sorely miss that email this Feb. 2.” Christopher “Chris” Olmstead died on July 8 at age 84 following a brief illness, Calhoun said. The longtime Atlanta resident was living at a retirement community in Kennesaw at the time of his death, although his passing occurred in a rehabilitation facility following complications from surgery. Historical preservation was another passion of Olmstead’s and over time he amassed a trove of political buttons, even traveling to collector’s meetings throughout the Southeast.

“He loved going to these meetings and finding and selling [buttons] and being with a group of people that loved the history,” Calhoun said.

Olmstead also enjoyed collecting memorabilia related to the University of Pennsylvania, where he received his undergraduate degree in 1964, as well as collectibles related to the famed 1950 Philadelphia Phillies “Whiz Kids” baseball team. “He was much more than his law career; he had so many interests,” said retired McLain & Merritt partner and friend, Tom Holcomb. A 1969 Emory University School of Law graduate, Olmstead will be remembered as one of the most respected family law attorneys in Atlanta history. Neil Morrisroe, partner at McLain & Merritt, who counts Olmstead among his main mentors, notes that his specialty of divorce law comes with challenges that Olmstead handled deftly. “You’ve got people that are in emotional states when they’re getting divorced, and it can be stressful,” Morrisroe said, noting that Olmstead preferred conciliatory, rather than confrontational, dialogue. “As a result of that approach, Chris was one of the best family lawyers in Atlanta and was extremely highly thought of.” Adds Holcomb: “I think he did help a lot of clients through very difficult times in their lives.”

His storied career saw Olmstead accumulate a number of accolades, including the 2005 Jack P. Turner Award given by the State Bar of Georgia’s Family Law section, generally regarded as the most prestigious family law honor in the state. He also is the only McLain & Merritt attorney (except for the two namesakes), given Emeritus status in recognition for his decades of contributions to the firm. Although he had his fair share of challenges, Olmstead remained steadfast in his desire to make memories and enjoy life with the people he loved through travel, card games and family cornhole tournaments. “He lived well,” said longtime friend Bob Hill, also a partner at McLain & Merritt. “We had a lot of years, but we didn’t know how good they were.” Additional surviving family members include his wife, Sarah Condit Olmstead; seven grandchildren; and brother Dr. Edwin J. Olmstead. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. at Canterfield of Kennesaw.