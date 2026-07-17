Metro Atlanta Case against Fulton County manager too weak to advance, ethics board finds Board members at a preliminary hearing found a lack of `substantial evidence’ to support a `reasonable belief’ that Dick Anderson violated the county’s Code of Ethics. Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Reed Williams 31 minutes ago Share

A Roswell couple alleging ethics violations by Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson failed to provide strong enough evidence to advance the case, the county’s ethics board concluded Thursday. Board members at a preliminary hearing found a lack of “substantial evidence” to support a “reasonable belief” that Anderson violated the county’s Code of Ethics. Anderson’s neighbors, Matt and Laurel Nelson, needed to meet that threshold to move the case to a formal hearing on their complaint against the county manager. “We’re just happy that this was concluded now before going any further because it just did not meet the Code of Ethics provisions,” Anderson’s attorney, Chuck Boring, said after the hearing.

The Nelsons’ complaint stems from a neighborhood homeowners association dispute in the gated Ellard community that has pitted the Andersons against members of the HOA’s board. Neighbors have said the board forced Anderson’s wife, Maureen, to resign from it in April 2025. Matt Nelson is a member of the neighborhood HOA. The Nelsons alleged the county’s top administrator exerted improper influence over Fulton County police by having them conduct a follow-up investigation into Maureen Anderson’s report of the Nelsons’ dogs running loose on the Anderson property. Matt and Laurel Nelson with their Doberman pinschers Legend and Lilac in the backyard of their home in the gated Ellard community in Roswell on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

The complaint says Anderson did so because he was unhappy with the animal control officer’s initial report, which said the two Doberman pinschers were “friendly and trained” and “did not fit the description” of being aggressive.

That initial report was forwarded to Fulton County Police Chief Wade Yates from then-Capt. Nikki Dwyer a couple of days after it was written, in an email containing only the words: Dick’s report. Less than an hour later, the chief forwarded the report to Anderson. The next day, on Nov. 4, police went out to interview Maureen Anderson. “Before we leave, we’re going to rewrite and fix the report,” Dwyer tells the animal control officer moments before the Maureen Anderson interview, according to police bodycam video reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Dwyer, who is now a major, testified Thursday that she saw that the initial report was written “very poorly” and contained nothing about Maureen Anderson’s side of the story. That prompted Dwyer and the officer to visit Maureen Anderson to “find out what the actual complaint was,” and to train the officer on how to correctly work a case, Dwyer testified. A revised police report for the loose dog investigation gives a fuller account of Maureen Anderson’s version of events and her video evidence. It also says the dog owners were given a “verbal warning.”

Boring, the defense attorney, has said Maureen Anderson was afraid of the Nelsons’ dogs. Both Nelsons attended the hearing, with Laurel Nelson arguing the couple’s case and questioning witnesses. In a statement after the hearing, Laurel Nelson said the result was disappointing. “Today’s testimony and outcome suggest that a county official may be permitted to weaponize taxpayer-funded government resources under his control to initiate investigations of private citizens for frivolous reasons, and that the Fulton County Police are not required to verify the accuracy of allegations with the subject of the complaint before documenting them in official police reports,” she said. “If that is the applicable standard, it should concern every resident of Fulton County.”

Yates, who is supervised by Anderson, testified that Anderson had asked his advice about how he should deal with the situation with the Nelsons’ dogs, given his role as county manager. “I told him, in addition to being the county manager, he’s a citizen, a taxpaying citizen of Fulton County, and he had a right to utilize those services,” Yates said, adding that he thinks Anderson did nothing unethical. During the ethics board’s deliberations, LaTonya Nix Wiley, said any benefit Anderson got from his position did not constitute an “actual conflict” of interest, in part because it caused the Nelsons no harm, noting that no citation was issued against them. Nix Wiley said it would have been different if Anderson had told police to charge the Nelsons “with everything under the sun” and send them to court. “I think that’s different,” she said. “But that’s not what happened. They went out there, they did the inquiry, and really nothing came of it.”