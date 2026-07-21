Brother of NFL player accused in mother’s Buckhead death to remain in jail
Ciarre Campbell’s attorney withdrew a request for bond Tuesday in Fulton County court.
Ciarre Campbell appears in a Fulton County courtroom in Atlanta on July 21, 2026. Ciarre Campbell, brother of NFL player Calais Campbell, is charged with murder in the June death of his mother Nateal Campbell. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Ciarre Campbell, the brother of a well-known NFL player, will go back to jail after appearing briefly in a Fulton County courtroom Tuesday morning as he faces murder charges in the death of his 71-year-old mother.
His attorney, Jay Abt, withdrew a request for bond before the court proceedings began, so Ciarre Campbell will remain in the Fulton jail for the time being.
The defendant didn’t speak during the hearing. His attorney withdrew his motion for bond and they were only in court for a couple of minutes before Superior Court Judge Alford Dempsey excused them both.
Abt declined to comment on the case Tuesday and said the family “asks the public to respect their privacy at this time.”
Ciarre Campbell leaves a Fulton County courtroom in Atlanta following a brief hearing on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Nateal Campbell was found dead June 30 in a Buckhead home where she and Ciarre Campbell lived after police performed a wellness check at a 911 caller’s request, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.
Investigators say Ciarre Campbell fatally cut her neck, the AJC previously reported. He was charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Baltimore Ravens player Calais Campbell, who also spent a year playing for the Atlanta Falcons, confirmed the family connection through a statement from his publicist. Calais Campbell is not linked to the incident and is not named in any police incident reports.
Officials said they have been called to the townhome in the 3500 block of Roswell Road in the past and referenced an incident connected to a possible mental health-related issue involving Ciarre Campbell. Fulton online records do not show any previous arrests for Ciarre Campbell.
The Campbell family held a funeral for the matriarch on July 13 in Colorado, where she lived for many years and raised her eight children, according to an online obituary.
“Family was Nateal’s greatest earthly treasure. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, proud grandmother, joyful great-grandmother, caring sister, cherished aunt, beloved cousin, and loyal friend,” the obituary says.