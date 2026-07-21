Brother of NFL player accused in mother’s Buckhead death to remain in jail

Ciarre Campbell appears in a Fulton County courtroom in Atlanta on July 21, 2026. Ciarre Campbell, brother of NFL player Calais Campbell, is charged with murder in the June death of his mother Nateal Campbell. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Ciarre Campbell, the brother of a well-known NFL player, will go back to jail after appearing briefly in a Fulton County courtroom Tuesday morning as he faces murder charges in the death of his 71-year-old mother.

His attorney, Jay Abt, withdrew a request for bond before the court proceedings began, so Ciarre Campbell will remain in the Fulton jail for the time being.

The defendant didn’t speak during the hearing. His attorney withdrew his motion for bond and they were only in court for a couple of minutes before Superior Court Judge Alford Dempsey excused them both.

Abt declined to comment on the case Tuesday and said the family “asks the public to respect their privacy at this time.”