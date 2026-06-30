Metro Atlanta

Woman dead, man detained after wellness check at Buckhead home

The incident happened at a townhome along Roswell Road.
The incident happened at a townhome in the 3500 block of Roswell Road in Buckhead, Atlanta police said. (Channel 2 Action News)
The incident happened at a townhome in the 3500 block of Roswell Road in Buckhead, Atlanta police said. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
Updated 4 minutes ago

A barricaded man was detained Tuesday afternoon after a woman described by police as “elderly” was found dead inside a Buckhead home, officials said.

Few details about the incident were immediately available, but Atlanta police said they were dispatched to a townhome in the 3500 block of Roswell Road around 1:35 p.m. for a wellness check. The area is at the intersection of Habersham Road near the iconic Landmark Diner.

At the scene, officers learned that a man appeared to have barricaded himself inside the home, officials said in a written statement. Once police made entry, the man was detained.

A woman was then found in the home unresponsive, and police said she was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. Her age and name were not immediately released.

“Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Atlanta police said.

The man also was not publicly identified. Police have not said if the man, who is said to be custody, is facing any charges.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.