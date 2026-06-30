Woman dead, man detained after wellness check at Buckhead home

The incident happened at a townhome in the 3500 block of Roswell Road in Buckhead, Atlanta police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

A barricaded man was detained Tuesday afternoon after a woman described by police as “elderly” was found dead inside a Buckhead home, officials said.

Few details about the incident were immediately available, but Atlanta police said they were dispatched to a townhome in the 3500 block of Roswell Road around 1:35 p.m. for a wellness check. The area is at the intersection of Habersham Road near the iconic Landmark Diner.

At the scene, officers learned that a man appeared to have barricaded himself inside the home, officials said in a written statement. Once police made entry, the man was detained.