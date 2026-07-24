Atlanta mayor, staff take victory lap after World Cup leaves town

Meanwhile, there were more than 4 million MARTA trips and about 800,000 scooter and E-bike rides as visitors from around the globe descended on Atlanta, said Solomon Caviness, the city’s Department of Transportation commissioner.
Digital signage sprouted up across the city, and employees resurfaced about 25 miles of downtown streets, repaired 11 miles of sidewalks and installed 80 curb ramps for people with disabilities, he said.
“This approach will benefit our city for decades to come,” Caviness said.
Launch of grants for prospective homebuyers
City employees, public educators and first responders who find themselves struggling to buy a home could benefit from a new program announced Wednesday.
Atlanta Beltline Inc. and Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development arm, partnered to launch a down payment assistance program aimed at helping prospective homeowners purchase in Beltline neighborhoods on the south and west sides of the city.
Leaders made the announcement at a colorful townhome community in Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood. The community, which was built by Atlanta Land Trust and In-Town Builders, is “permanently affordable” thanks to a $1.5 million grant, officials said. The two- and three-bedroom development sits near the Beltline and a MARTA station.
The new Beltline Mortgage Assistance Program offers up to $30,000 for qualified public sector employees and long-term residents looking to stay in their communities. Other eligible buyers can get up to $20,000.
Buyers can use the funds for down payments, closing costs, interest rate buydowns, principal reduction or a combination of those expenses, said Eloisa Klementich, the president and CEO of Invest Atlanta.
Homeownership, Klementich said, is among the best ways to build generational wealth.
“We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that individuals who want to live in the city can live in the city,” she said.
Beltline officials said the organization would invest an initial $1.5 million in 2026, with another $1.5 million planned in the 2027 budget.
Public school teacher Nicole Baugh purchased her first home, in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood, last year. Its proximity to the Beltline makes it easier for the fourth grade teacher to take her puppy, Pedro, on walks. (Shaddi Abusaid/AJC)
Nicole Baugh, who teaches fourth graders with disabilities at Atlanta’s Jackson Elementary, purchased her first home in April 2025.
She said she likes the character of her neighborhood and its proximity to the Beltline, but said she wouldn’t have been able to purchase the two-bedroom end unit on a teacher’s salary without going through Atlanta Land Trust.
“I would not have been able to afford in this neighborhood,” said Baugh, who was out walking her 4-month-old puppy, Pedro.
Monroe Drive safety improvements start
Officials on Wednesday formally broke ground on a long-awaited road improvement project along the bustling Monroe Drive corridor.
The $18.5 million project, which is more than 10 years in the making, is aimed at improving the heavily congested area to be safer for bicyclists, walkers and drivers after several pedestrian deaths.
Changes between Piedmont Circle and 10th Street include new crosswalks, fewer lanes and sidewalk improvements, city officials said. There’s also a roundabout planned at Park Drive.
Council member Alex Wan said the project has been a priority of his for more than a decade, calling it “a long time coming.”
Alexia Hyneman, a freshman at what was then Grady High School, was struck by a car and killed in February 2016 as the 14-year-old rode her bicycle home from school.
A group gathered at the memorial for Alexia Hyneman after the Grady High School freshman was hit and killed while riding her bicycle at 10th Street and Monroe Drive in 2016. (John Spink/AJC)
Her father, Thomas Hyneman, co-founded Atlanta Families for Safe Streets and began advocating for pedestrian improvements after the teen’s death.
“We either say we’re putting safety first, or we’re accepting that there’s some number of how many people it’s OK to die,” he said. “With the restriping, the way her crash took place would not have happened.”
The project is expected to take about two years to complete.