Arrest made in sleepover shooting that killed teen, man in DeKalb

Several evidence markers were seen on a street near the shooting site, which remained blocked off several hours after the gunfire. (Eric Stirgus/AJC)

The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Hampton and is accused of firing multiple rounds into the Rockcliff Road home, officials say.

The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Hampton and is accused of firing multiple rounds into the Rockcliff Road home, officials say.

Keyshun Webb, 21, is now facing two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of animal cruelty, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody in Hampton, more than 20 miles south of the shooting site, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and Clayton County police, authorities added.

A man was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday, nearly a week after multiple shots were fired into a DeKalb County home where several boys were having a sleepover, officials said.

DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox said in a written statement that the agency is committed to locating people accused of violent crimes.

“I commend the dedication and professionalism of everyone involved in safely locating this suspect and continuing our mission to seek justice for victims and their families,” Maddox said.

On July 2, DeKalb police said they were called to a home along Rockcliff Road around 4 a.m. regarding shots fired into a home. The area is south of I-20 in the Gresham Park community.

Several hours later, the victims were identified as 13-year-old Demarcus Shirley and 45-year-old Chauncey Newman. Authorities said no other individuals inside the home were injured.