2 dead, including juvenile, after shots fired into DeKalb home

Hours after a shooting left a juvenile and an adult dead early Thursday morning, a portion of a DeKalb County neighborhood remained littered with evidence markers as an investigation continued.
The double shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Rockcliff Road just south of I-20 in the Gresham Park community. Police spokesperson Blaine Clark said shots were fired into a residence.
Police provided few details about the two killed. Clark said the younger victim was a “juvenile older than 10″ and said detectives are working to determine the ages of both people.
An investigator with the county medical examiner’s office confirmed around 10:30 a.m. that authorities were still at the scene and said no additional information was available.