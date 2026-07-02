2 dead, including juvenile, after shots fired into DeKalb home

Multiple evidence markers are on a street near the DeKalb County shooting site, which remained blocked for several hours after early Thursday morning gunfire. (Eric Stirgus/AJC)

The investigation at the home along Rockcliff Road in the Gresham Park community is ongoing after the early Thursday incident.

The investigation at the home along Rockcliff Road in the Gresham Park community is ongoing after the early Thursday incident.

Hours after a shooting left a juvenile and an adult dead early Thursday morning, a portion of a DeKalb County neighborhood remained littered with evidence markers as an investigation continued.

The double shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Rockcliff Road just south of I-20 in the Gresham Park community. Police spokesperson Blaine Clark said shots were fired into a residence.

Police provided few details about the two killed. Clark said the younger victim was a “juvenile older than 10″ and said detectives are working to determine the ages of both people.

An investigator with the county medical examiner’s office confirmed around 10:30 a.m. that authorities were still at the scene and said no additional information was available.