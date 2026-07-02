2 men found dead at DeKalb park near Doll’s Head Trail

A police cruiser blocks the entrance to Constitution Lakes Park on Friday after a deadly double shooting. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Two men were found fatally shot early Friday morning at a DeKalb County park, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, but police spokesperson Blaine Clark said officers responded to Constitution Lakes Park shortly before 6 a.m. after a report of gunfire. A police cruiser was seen near the park’s entrance at 1305 South River Industrial Blvd. The 125-acre park is known for Doll’s Head Trail, a hiking path dotted with folk art and found objects.

Deputy chief investigator Kyle McGlamery with the county’s medical examiner’s office said around 10:30 a.m. that investigators were still at the scene and information about the victims was not available.