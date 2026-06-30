Here are best times to beat holiday traffic this Independence Day weekend

Expect busy interstates throughout metro Atlanta on Friday ahead of Independence Day, experts say. (Ben Hendren for the AJC/FILE)

AAA predicts more than 2.1 million Georgians will travel by car during the weeklong Fourth of July festivities, but the real holiday math could begin when unprepared drivers in humming cars start wringing their hands in traffic.

A nine-day holiday stretch that began last weekend is projected to bring only modest travel increases from last year, and it’s going to be busy enough that the auto club expects record-setting levels. About 2.4 million Georgians are expected to go at least 50 miles from home, with the vast majority opting for a road trip.

Motorists will clog metro Atlanta’s major highways with typical to heavy traffic over the next few days, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.