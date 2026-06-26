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Atlanta airport prepares for a July Fourth travel surge. Get there early.

The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busier travel periods of the year.
Airport travelers might encounter long lines during the Fourth of July travel weekend. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Airport travelers might encounter long lines during the Fourth of July travel weekend. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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1 hour ago

Traveling during the Fourth of July holiday period? You might want to get to the airport earlier than usual.

More than 4 million passengers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the Independence Day holiday travel period, officials estimate, with the busiest day being on Friday, June 26.

The next busiest travel days are Sunday, July 5, and the following Monday, July 6.

Airport officials are encouraging passengers to arrive at the airport at least two-and-a-half hours before their scheduled departure times for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. Passengers requiring wheelchair assistance or other accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act are recommended to add 30 minutes to those arrival times.

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The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busier travel periods of the year. Nationwide, AAA projects a record 72.2 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for the holiday period. The bulk of travel will be via road. The number of travelers driving and flying to their destinations is relatively flat compared to last year, even as gas prices nationwide reach four-year highs. Other modes of travel, including cruises, are seeing bigger increases.

Last year’s Fourth of July period drew similar estimates for Hartsfield-Jackson.

Security wait time estimates are available in real time at the airport’s website and on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s website. The airport site also tracks parking lot availability.