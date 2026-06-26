Atlanta airport prepares for a July Fourth travel surge. Get there early.

Airport travelers might encounter long lines during the Fourth of July travel weekend. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busier travel periods of the year.

The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busier travel periods of the year.

Traveling during the Fourth of July holiday period? You might want to get to the airport earlier than usual.

More than 4 million passengers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the Independence Day holiday travel period, officials estimate, with the busiest day being on Friday, June 26.

The next busiest travel days are Sunday, July 5, and the following Monday, July 6.

Airport officials are encouraging passengers to arrive at the airport at least two-and-a-half hours before their scheduled departure times for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. Passengers requiring wheelchair assistance or other accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act are recommended to add 30 minutes to those arrival times.