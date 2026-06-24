Metro Atlanta DeKalb Commission votes against amendment that would regulate data centers Changes in the most recent draft included increasing the minimum distance between homes and a data center to 750 feet, from 500 feet. Keyanna Jones Moore, an environmental policy consultant and the Democratic nominee for the DeKalb Commission's District 3 seat, speaks to the Board of Commissioners in opposition to data centers on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Reed Williams 51 minutes ago Share

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously against the latest draft of legislation that would have created regulations for data centers — after voting earlier in the day to defer a decision until Aug. 11. It was unclear why Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Robert Patrick suddenly moved late Tuesday afternoon to reconsider the earlier vote and to “deny” the legislation, which would have amended the county code to include rules for data centers. Davis Johnson said only that she did so because the public wanted the code amendment to be denied and so did she. Patrick gave no explanation and could not be reached for comment after Tuesday’s meeting.

What the action will mean for the county’s effort to regulate data centers is unclear. County staff have been working over the past year to propose regulations and had submitted a fourth draft of the legislation, after numerous discussions and community feedback. Earlier this month, the county extended a moratorium on the development or expansion of data centers until Sept. 30. Tuesday’s vote came after at least a dozen residents spoke against the latest draft of the code amendment. Changes in the most recent draft included increasing the minimum distance between homes and a data center to 750 feet, from 500 feet; capping the size of data center campuses on developed land at 1 million square feet; and requiring a special land use permit for data centers over 20,000 square feet.

On Tuesday morning, residents lined up to rail against data centers, calling them “surveillance centers” and “massive natural resource guzzlers.” Several said the code amendment would not protect them, or that they haven’t had time to review the latest draft, which the county made public less than a week ago.

No one spoke in favor of data centers or the amendment. Gina Mangham speaks in opposition to the development of data centers in DeKalb County during a news conference before Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) “You want our comments on something that we haven’t seen,” data center opponent Gina Mangham said of the newest draft. “You may be willing to comment on something you haven’t read, but we’re not. And so, since you realize that we don’t want data centers in DeKalb, since you asked for evidence, since we have made our positions clear, not one person has come up here in favor of this text amendment. “We do not want data centers in DeKalb County, period.” For months, residents have voiced concern about potential emissions of data centers and their impact on water resources. The facilities are effectively huge warehouses that store computer servers to power artificial intelligence and other digital products.

“A data center is a mechanical monster,” said Jonathan Holle, a DeKalb resident and organizer for the county’s branch of the Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America. “It consumes your power and it makes you pay for it.” He added: “And what is AI for? The AI is there to surveil you and your family. It is there to feed itself your private data so it can develop itself into something that takes your job away.” Opponents of data centers in DeKalb County hold up their fists in solidarity at a meeting of the county's Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) Early in Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioners Nicole Massiah, LaDena Bolton and Chakira Johnson said they supported amending the code because data centers need to be defined and regulated. “They do not exist in our code,” Bolton said. “In order to say no to a data center, we have to define them. They have to exist first.”