Georgia News Cuban immigrant dies in ICE’s Stewart Detention Center Denny Adan Gonzalez is the second detainee at the South Georgia facility to have died by apparent suicide since 2025. The Stewart Detention Center is seen through the front gate, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Lumpkin, Ga. The rural town is about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and next to the Georgia-Alabama state line. The town’s 1,172 residents are outnumbered by the roughly 1,650 male detainees that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said were being held in the detention center in late November. (David Goldman/AP)

By Lautaro Grinspan 54 minutes ago Share

A Cuban man detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement died by apparent suicide while being held at a South Georgia immigrant jail, the agency confirmed Friday. Denny Adan Gonzalez, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Stewart Detention Center on the night of April 28, ICE said. The agency reported that emergency personnel at the facility responded immediately, “using a cutdown tool and beginning CPR.” Paramedics from neighboring Webster County continued resuscitation efforts, but Gonzalez was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m., ICE officials said.

Gonzalez is the second detainee to have died at Stewart under President Donald Trump’s second administration, following the death by suicide of a Mexican national last June. A third ICE detainee died while being transferred to the South Georgia facility. There have now been 18 deaths in ICE custody nationwide in 2026. Since the start of the federal government’s fiscal year in October 2025, a total of 30 people have lost their lives in ICE detention, making this the deadliest year on record. “As tragedies mount at Stewart, we renew our call for this deadly prison to be shut down. Instead of taking steps to dismantle this prison, ICE is doubling down. Congress must take decisive action and shut down Stewart once and for all,” Azadeh Shahshahani, the legal and advocacy director for the social justice organization Project South, said in a statement.

According to ICE, Gonzalez entered the country illegally through the southern border in May 2019. Because Gonzalez passed an early screening to determine asylum eligibility, authorities allowed him to remain in the country, but an immigration judge ultimately ordered him removed to Cuba in December 2019.