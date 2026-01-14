Widespread Verizon outage impacting phone service

A Verizon outage Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, is impacting customers across the U.S., officials said. (Charles Krupa/AP 2025)

Atlanta police say its 911 system is fully operational, but some customers can’t place outbound calls.

Verizon on Wednesday said an outage is impacting both wireless voice and data services for some of its customers across the U.S.

Since the late morning, more than 150,000 Verizon outages have been reported on DownDetector, an online site that tracks service.

“Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly,” the nation’s largest wireless carrier wrote in a statement just after 1 p.m. “We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

During the outage, Atlanta police said its 911 system was fully operational as of 3 p.m. It could receive inbound emergency calls and place outbound ones.

Police said the issue doesn’t appear to impact customers who dial into the city’s E-911. However, some are still unable to make outbound calls “at this time,” according to the department.