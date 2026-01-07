BREAKING Man pleads not guilty in theft of Beyoncé’s music in Atlanta He made virtual court appearance from Sumter County Prison. Kelvin Evans, charged with stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased music in July, attends his plea and arraignment hearing via video Wednesday morning from Sumter County Prison. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A man accused in the theft of Beyoncé’s unreleased music, set lists and footage plans for her tour shows in Atlanta last year pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning. Kelvin Evans made a virtual appearance in a Fulton County courtroom, where his attorney, Ana Wright, waived his arraignment. A case management hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

RELATED Unreleased Beyoncé music reported stolen from car during her Atlanta tour stop Evans, 40, was seen wearing an orange shirt while appearing from Sumter County Prison, where he has been incarcerated since Oct. 23 after being convicted of an unrelated crime, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He was indicted that same month in Fulton on charges of entering an automobile and criminal trespass in connection with the July 8 incident involving Beyoncé. Kelvin Evans (bottom right) attended the hearing before Judge Paige Reese Whitaker via video. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) RELATED After writing for Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, Columbus’ Ink forges own path Evans is accused of breaking out the back window of a Jeep Wagoneer that had been rented by the superstar’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and stealing four black bags containing the items. It happened in a parking deck at 44 Krog St. around 8 p.m., just two days before the Grammy Award-winning musician’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” kicked off in Atlanta.

On Aug. 26, Evans was arrested in Hapeville and booked into the Fulton jail. He was later transferred to the prison in Americus.