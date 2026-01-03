3 inmates dead in fight at Middle Georgia state prison, officials say

A guard and about a dozen inmates were taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said the incident at Washington State Prison began around 1:30 p.m. A guard and 13 to 14 inmates were taken to a hospital, he said.

A fight at a Middle Georgia state prison left three inmates dead and about a dozen injured Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The coroner’s office confirmed three inmates died. Their names have not been released.

An update on the status of the injured guard and inmates was not provided Monday. No other details were released about how the fight started.

The medium-security prison is in Davisboro, about 130 miles southeast of Atlanta between Macon and Augusta. It is overseen by the Georgia Department of Corrections and has the capacity to house more than 1,500 inmates.

Cochran said his office was asked Sunday to help secure the outside of the prison while state corrections officers handled the situation inside. By 6 p.m., the GDC told the sheriff’s office the facility had been secured.