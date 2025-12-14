Volunteer dies after being struck at Cumming Christmas parade

A Forsyth County sheriff’s department volunteer died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle during Cumming’s Christmas Parade on Saturday night.
Robert Muth was assisting with traffic control when he was injured, the sheriff’s department said Sunday in a Facebook post. He was working at the intersection of Castleberry and Buford Dam roads, officials said.
“Immediately, other volunteers and deputies began life-saving measures,” the Facebook page said.
Muth was taken to North Fulton Medical Center, where he died, surrounded by his family and friends, the sheriff’s department said.
“Rob selflessly provided countless volunteer hours in service to the Sheriff’s Office and the community he lived in,” the Facebook post said.
Muth was a retired sergeant from the Boca Raton, Fla., police department, where he served for 21 years.
After retirement, Muth became a Forsyth Sheriff’s Office Bluecoat security officer, assigned to the Judicial Operations Division from January 2022 until April 2024. He also was a volunteer, assisting the Citizens Helping in Policing (CHIPs) Unit, among other assignments.
“Muth’s legacy of service and dedication to this agency and our community will not be forgotten,” the sheriff’s department said.
Funeral services were incomplete Sunday afternoon.
The driver who hit Muth remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.
