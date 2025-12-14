Volunteer dies after being struck at Cumming Christmas parade

Forsyth sheriff’s office mourns the death of former employee, Robert Muth, who was a retired Boca Raton, Fla., police officer.

Robert Muth was assisting with traffic control when he was injured, the sheriff’s department said Sunday in a Facebook post. He was working at the intersection of Castleberry and Buford Dam roads, officials said.

A Forsyth County sheriff’s department volunteer died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle during Cumming’s Christmas Parade on Saturday night.

“Immediately, other volunteers and deputies began life-saving measures,” the Facebook page said.

Muth was taken to North Fulton Medical Center, where he died, surrounded by his family and friends, the sheriff’s department said.

“Rob selflessly provided countless volunteer hours in service to the Sheriff’s Office and the community he lived in,” the Facebook post said.

Muth was a retired sergeant from the Boca Raton, Fla., police department, where he served for 21 years.