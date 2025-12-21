BREAKING

Unborn child killed in shooting on I-285; mother remains hospitalized

Pregnant mother is 18 years old, police say.
An unborn child died in a shooting Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, police said.
An unborn child died in a shooting Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, police said.
By
1 hour ago

A pregnant teenager’s unborn child has died after being shot on I-285 in southwest Atlanta over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.

Atlanta police were called around 5:20 p.m. Saturday to the southbound ramp of the interstate at Cascade Road, where officers found a 21-year-old man and 18-year-old woman suffering from several gunshot wounds. They were both alert and breathing as they were being taken to the hospital, officials said.

Police said they later determined that the woman was pregnant and that her “unborn child had also been struck by gunfire.”

“The child had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel,” police said in a statement.

A motive is unclear and no other details were provided about what led to the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Cold weather in Atlanta

Winter’s here, but warmer forecast means snow is far from certain

Metro Atlanta’s worst times, days for traffic this holiday season

Hosea Helps supports merry Christmases amid financial strains

Keep Reading

Mother of 2 and her 11-year-old daughter killed in DeKalb shooting

Featured

Judge Robert McBurney

Judge keeps alive subpoenas of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots

Winter’s here, but warmer forecast means snow is far from certain

Philanthropy helped shape Atlanta. Here’s how that legacy endures.