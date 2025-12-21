Unborn child killed in shooting on I-285; mother remains hospitalized

An unborn child died in a shooting Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Pregnant mother is 18 years old, police say.

Atlanta police were called around 5:20 p.m. Saturday to the southbound ramp of the interstate at Cascade Road, where officers found a 21-year-old man and 18-year-old woman suffering from several gunshot wounds. They were both alert and breathing as they were being taken to the hospital, officials said.

A pregnant teenager’s unborn child has died after being shot on I-285 in southwest Atlanta over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.

Police said they later determined that the woman was pregnant and that her “unborn child had also been struck by gunfire.”

“The child had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel,” police said in a statement.

A motive is unclear and no other details were provided about what led to the incident.

