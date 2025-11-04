Metro Atlanta Microsoft to return part of halted campus site for affordable housing Land transfer would fulfill part of the tech giant’s initial promise after campus plans were put on hold. An aerial photograph shows Atlanta's Westside area that surrounds the stalled Quarry Yards development. According to the city, Microsoft will return 22.5 acres of the Quarry Yards property through the Atlanta Urban Development Corp. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2021)

The city of Atlanta has announced tech company Microsoft will give back land to the city to allow it to turn part of 90 acres of property in Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood into affordable housing. According to the city, Microsoft will transfer 22.5 acres of the Quarry Yards property through the Atlanta Urban Development Corp., the city nonprofit that helps it create permanently affordable housing on public land through public-private partnerships.

In 2021, Microsoft announced plans for a corporate campus on the city’s Westside. But in 2023, it put the campus on indefinite hold while it reappraised its real estate holdings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. RELATED Microsoft grabs another 160 acres south of Atlanta for data centers In a statement, Mayor Andre Dickens said the tech giant, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, would partner with the city to help it build more affordable housing in the Grove Park neighborhood. “This contribution will both bolster our efforts to provide affordable housing and enrich community resources that are essential to the well-being of our residents. Together, with the Atlanta Urban Development Corporation, we are forging a brighter and more equitable future for Atlanta,” Dickens said. The logo of Microsoft is seen outside its French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the tech giant will partner with the city to help it build more affordable housing in the Grove Park neighborhood. (Thibault Camus/AP 2024)

Officials said they expected to finalize the donation in the summer of 2026, but there are currently few details about what any new development might look like.

The city said the aim was to create a development that would be a “vital community hub” and serve as a “crucial link to essential community resources” such as the KIPP Woodson Park Academy charter school and the Grove Park Recreation Center. When it acquired the Quarry Yards property, Microsoft committed to preserving a quarter of the land for community use. “While plans for the campus remain paused, this partnership fulfills that initial promise and creates the space needed for development that will strengthen the local neighborhood and broader Atlanta community for years to come,” officials said in a press release. RELATED Dickens’ $1.3B housing plan is ambitious: But will it solve the affordability crisis? “Through this land donation, we’re advancing a shared vision for Atlanta that supports families, empowers students, and strengthens local communities,” said Kia Floyd, general manager of state government affairs for Microsoft. Last year, Dickens urged Microsoft to clear up uncertainty about the campus’ future, just south of Westside Park and about 4 miles northwest of downtown, after hopes it would create 15,000 jobs.