Drugs, several handguns found in Alpharetta car on Thanksgiving

Police take driver to Fulton County Jail.
Police in Alpharetta found several handguns and a cache of illegal narcotics in a parked car on Thanksgiving morning. (Courtesy of the Alpharetta Police Department)
Officers with the Alpharetta Police Department found several handguns and a cache of illegal narcotics in a car outside a hotel early Thanksgiving morning.

The discovery of the firearms and drugs led to the arrest of the vehicle’s driver, who faces three charges: possession of schedule 1 and 2 drugs — these are drugs with a high potential for abuse — possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

According to the police department, a patrol noticed a running vehicle in the parking area of a hotel in the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning, a “pretty unusual” sight given the time of day. The driver was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

An officer approached the driver to assess the situation.

“While speaking with the officer, the driver continued to act suspiciously which led to the discovery of illegal narcotics in the vehicle,” the police said in a statement.

After detaining the driver, officers searched the vehicle to ensure it contained no additional illegal substances. They found several handguns, crystal methamphetamine, THC gummies and additional narcotics, along with what police described as “some unknown pills.”

Pending lab results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will determine the pills’ contents.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to Fulton County Jail.

“If you have illegal substances in your vehicle, don’t come to Alpharetta,” the police department wrote in a social media post. “Also, don’t do suspicious stuff that draws the attention of the police.”

