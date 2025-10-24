Where can I find it?

A: Unlike alcohol-based extracts, emulsions are water-based, and their flavors won’t fade when they hit hot temperatures. You can substitute one teaspoon of bakery emulsion for a teaspoon of extract. LorAnn makes a variety of flavored emulsions. You’ll find 4-ounce bottles of LorAnn Butter-Vanilla Bakery Emulsion for $7.29 at Cake Art, 3744 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, 770-493-1305. Visit cakeart.com for more LorAnn flavors.

Q: A long time ago, there was an article about where to send music boxes to be repaired. I cannot find that information. I’ve collected music boxes for a long time, and I have a couple that need repair. Thank you so much. — Vicki Morris, Atlanta

A: Locally, you can take your music boxes to John Freeman at Fayette Antique Clock Assessment, 185 Kathi Ave., Fayetteville, 678-983-1005. He sells and repairs all types of timepieces, including grandfather clocks, and he is a skilled machinist who also restores vintage music boxes. He keeps a collection of vintage phonographs, clocks and other mechanical objects on display, including whimsical music boxes. Check out the website at fayetteantiqueclockassessment.com.

Another option is to send your music boxes to the repair department at Gifts Online Inc., 145 Richland Road, Greenville, TN, 37745. Owner Paul Connolly has nearly three decades of experience in the music box industry, and he also repairs snow globes. For more information and to view music boxes that Connolly has repaired, visit snowgloberepaircenter.com. You can contact the company at 423-639-5850 or email mail@giftsonline.net.

