Police, GBI investigating off-duty officer killing man near Buckhead bar

The Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are probing an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Saturday near a Buckhead bar.
An Atlanta officer, working an off-duty job, responded around 11:35 p.m. Saturday after security at 5 Paces Inn asked for assistance, according to police. According to police, a “disruptive patron” was trying to reenter the bar from the back parking lot.