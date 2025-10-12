Police, GBI investigating off-duty officer killing man near Buckhead bar

The Atlanta Police Department and GBI are investigating the officer-related shooting Saturday night near the 5 Paces Inn in Buckhead. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2022)

Responding officer shot ‘disruptive patron’ after seeing him take item from car he believed to be gun, GBI says.

An Atlanta officer, working an off-duty job, responded around 11:35 p.m. Saturday after security at 5 Paces Inn asked for assistance, according to police. According to police, a “disruptive patron” was trying to reenter the bar from the back parking lot.

The Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are probing an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Saturday near a Buckhead bar.

When the officer approached the patron, Linton Blackwell, 44, according to the GBI, Blackwell walked away from the officer and toward a parking lot in the back of the business.

The officer followed Blackwell, who entered a car and placed an “item in the small of his back,” the GBI said. The agency said the officer gave him commands referencing a gun.

The officer discharged his weapon, hitting Blackwell, who was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the agency.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, the GBI said.