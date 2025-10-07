7 killed in fiery, chain-reaction crash on I-85 in Jackson County

Seven people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on I-85 in Jackson County. A van transporting cats was among the vehicles involved in the crash, a rescue group said. (Photo from Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters' Facebook post)

The chain-reaction crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. in Jackson County, just south of mile marker 147, investigators said. Troopers from the Athens post responded to the crash, which involved six vehicles.

Seven people were killed in a fiery crash that closed I-85 northbound for several hours late Monday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Investigators believe a semi-trailer struck the back of a Dodge van, causing the crash, the state patrol said. The van was engulfed in flames after the impact.

All seven occupants of the van died at the scene, investigators said. Their names were not released late Monday.

The crash closed I-85 for several hours, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 8 p.m., one lane reopened.

The deadly crash remains under investigation, the state patrol said.