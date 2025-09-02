What’s a vape sensor?

While it might look like a smoke detector, a vape sensor isn’t the same.
Schools in Marietta and DeKalb County will begin using HALO vape sensors this year.
How they work: The sensors detect airborne contaminants — like the aerosol emitted by vapes — and attempts to mask it, for example by spraying hair spray. The sensors then alert staff. They do not use cameras or capture audio.
How much they cost: The Halo 3C sensors cost about $1,300 per unit. That doesn’t include software or installation.
How common they are: The company that makes the sensors declined to say how many school systems in Georgia use them. The company said “thousands of schools” in the U.S. use them.
