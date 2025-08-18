Milton police lieutenant fired after alleged hit-and-run kills trucker

On Monday, Milton police said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Bradshaw, who had been with the department for more than a decade, was off duty at the time and is no longer employed by the agency.

“The Milton Police Department has been informed that one of its lieutenants, Christopher Bradshaw, a 14-year veteran of the department, has been arrested by the Marietta Police Department in connection with a hit-and-run crash that tragically claimed the life of a motorist in Marietta, Georgia,” the department said. “The incident occurred while Bradshaw was off duty.

“Upon our initial notification of the investigation, Bradshaw was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated from employment with the City of Milton,” the department said.

Bradshaw, who is charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, both felonies, surrendered Friday afternoon and was being held without bond Monday in the Cobb County jail, booking records show.

According to investigators, he was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Silverado around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when he struck Lowdermilk.

Marietta police said evidence collected at the scene, including a plastic front grill, helped investigators determine a Silverado was involved. Numerous tips that came in from the public regarding a possible vehicle were investigated, according to police.

“These charges would not have been possible without the initial officer’s diligence combing the scene for evidence as well as the countless hours investigators spent working to bring justice to the surviving family and friends,” according to spokesperson Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta police.

Bradshaw had served with Milton police since 2011 and became a lieutenant in 2022, according to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. He previously served about three years with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lowdermilk worked long hours to build a better life for himself and his mother, according to a GoFundMe page created by family members.

“His warm, infectious laugh could soften even the sternest face, and his presence made everyone feel at ease,” the fundraising page states. “He was more than just a good man; he was a son, a brother, a cousin and a friend whose love and loyalty ran deep.”

Funeral arrangements were pending, and his family planned to hold the service in Chattanooga.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time,” Milton police said. “While we cannot provide further comment due to the ongoing investigation being led by the Marietta Police Department, we remain committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining the trust of our community.”