Late August has a look, feel and sound of its own

The traditional sound-makers of late summer — dog day cicadas and grasshoppers during the day; katydids and crickets at night — serenade us now with their monotonous buzzing, droning and chirping.

August is a time of new life. Squirrels and chipmunks are giving birth to their second litters of the year. In South Georgia’s swamps and wetlands, baby alligators are hatching and may be heard “clucking” to their mothers. The young of many of Georgia’s 44 snake species — corn snake, rat snake, Eastern racer, indigo snake (endangered), copperhead, coral snake and many others — also are hatching out or being born alive, depending on the species.

Hatching, too, are baby pond slider turtles, eastern box turtles and, in the sandhills, gopher tortoises. On coastal beaches, baby loggerhead sea turtles are emerging from sandy nests and trying to make their way to the ocean before predators snatch them.

Goldenrod, asters, ironweed, Joe-pye weed, cardinal flower and many other late summer wildflowers are blooming over most of Georgia.

Don’t forget to participate in the Great Southeastern Pollinator Census next weekend (Aug. 22-23). More information: gsepc.org/

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, retired Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is last quarter today. Mercury is low in the east just before dawn. Venus and Jupiter rise out of the east a few hours before dawn. Mars is low in the west and Saturn rises in the east just after dark.

