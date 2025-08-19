During the tearful hearing, family friends spoke out in support of her release ahead of a trial, currently scheduled for early next year. Some wore T-shirts that read, “I stand with Sarah Grace.”

“Kristin’s family sits in support of Sarah Grace,” said her attorney, public defender LaToya Williams.

Williams said Patrick posed no risk of not returning for court proceedings and said community members are willing to let her stay with them in Carrollton. She said Patrick is currently in solitary confinement because of concerns about her being in the jail’s general population at age 17.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is identifying the teen by name because the district attorney’s office confirmed she will be tried as an adult.

Around 7:30 a.m. the morning after the killings, Patrick called 911 after the younger child found the two dead, the AJC previously reported.

Dennis Nolan, Kristin Brock’s father, offered a $5,000 reward to anyone with information. He previously told the AJC that his daughter had been with her husband for about 10 years. They shared one daughter, and Kristin Brock had two older children from a previous marriage.

The Carroll County District Attorney’s office has said other arrests could be made. At the time of Patrick’s arrest, county spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said authorities “have mountains of evidence” in the case.

Members of James Brock’s family pleaded with the judge not to grant bond to Patrick, citing fears that she could be violent toward them, flee the state or tamper with witnesses, including the 6-year-old girl.

“If the defendant can kill her own parents in such a violent, violent manner, I fear for my own safety and the safety of my family and friends,” said Kim Bowling, James Brock’s sister.

Patrick, wearing a jail suit with her hair in a braid, cried throughout the hearing and dabbed her eyes with a tissue. She sobbed as Superior Court Judge Dustin Hightower said the prosecution met its legal burden to show she should be denied bond.

Hightower outlined upcoming dates for court proceedings to move the trial along quickly because, he said, “I do not want anyone to sit in jail unnecessarily.”

He added: “What I can do is give this young lady speedy justice.”

A grand jury was scheduled to consider an indictment in Patrick’s case later Tuesday. The judge said the trial should begin Jan. 5, if there are no delays.