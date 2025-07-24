Deoineta Hightower is confident his brother got the most out of life.
If D’Anthony Reaves wasn’t with one of his 12 children and eight stepchildren, he was making a new hip-hop track with Hightower or hanging out with friends. His philosophy was to sleep as little as possible so he could spend more time with the people he loved.
“It was like God sent him here to have fun and keep people smiling and keep people laughing,” Hightower, 45, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during an interview Wednesday. “He was definitely a free spirit.”
That’s exactly what Reaves was doing in the early hours of July 19, spending time with a friend in downtown Atlanta. By 5:15 a.m., Hightower got a call: His brother had been fatally shot.
Reaves grew up in Capitol Homes, a former public housing project nearby, so it wasn’t unusual for him to be in the area. At 1:48 a.m., Hightower said his brother called him, saying there were too many homeless people outside and that he wished he could help them.
Hightower said Reaves, 44, spent some days buying and delivering food to the homeless, making him a familiar face in the community.
Then, just a few hours later, Atlanta police were called to the 200 block of Forsyth Street near the Greyhound bus station behind the Garnett MARTA station. Reaves had been shot twice in the face and once in the arm, authorities said. He died at the scene.
On Wednesday, Atlanta police said the investigation was ongoing and declined to release further details about the incident.
“I’m really not hurt for my brother dying. I’m hurt for the tragedy. Because I don’t question God, that isn’t for me to do. But it’s how he died,” Hightower said.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Reaves lived for his kids, often taking up odd jobs and working long hours to provide for them, Hightower said. And when money was too tight to buy them things, Reaves would give them all his time and attention instead.
During the NFL season, Hightower said his oldest son would spend time with Reaves on Sundays. They would watch every Atlanta Falcons game together, and Reaves would confidently declare it was their year to go to the Super Bowl.
“He loved every last one of his kids, even his stepkids. He loved my kids. If he met your kids, he’d love your kids,” Hightower said.
Reaves was known as Uncle “Dinky” or “Slinky Dinky.” He was tall, lanky and light on his feet. Hightower said his brother danced with the smoothness of a Slinky, also earning the nickname “Crazy Legs” for how easily he could drop to the ground and pop back up.
“Dinky” was also Reaves’ musician name, while Hightower goes by “Peanut.” The two had been making and releasing mixtapes since 2007 and were hoping to open a studio in Atlanta this year, something Hightower said he still plans to do so for his brother’s sake.
He said he also plans to attend every court date once an arrest is made, determined to keep showing up for his brother.
A funeral will be held Aug. 2 at North Avenue Missionary Baptist Church. Attendees are asked to wear red and black, Reaves’ favorite colors after his favorite team.
