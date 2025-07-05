A 5-year-old was found dead Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Details are limited, but DeKalb police responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of Pleasant Point Drive. The location is a stone’s throw from I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road.
Officers were at the scene “investigating the tragic death” of the child, but there is “no danger to the public,” according to police spokesperson Blaine Clark.
Clark said they were not able to confirm any additional details about what led to the incident as of Wednesday afternoon. The child’s identity was not released.
An investigation is ongoing.
