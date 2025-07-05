A 5-year-old was found dead Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Details are limited, but DeKalb police responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of Pleasant Point Drive. The location is a stone’s throw from I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road.

Officers were at the scene “investigating the tragic death” of the child, but there is “no danger to the public,” according to police spokesperson Blaine Clark.