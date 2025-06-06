Crews are repairing a water main break that has closed down a short stretch of a busy Dunwoody road early Friday morning.

Chamblee Dunwoody Road is closed from Harris Circle to Redfield Drive, according to an alert from Dunwoody police. The issue is because of a water main break and “roadway flooding/hazard,” police said in the notice that was posted just before 2 a.m. and in an update nearly two hours later.

Crews were still at the scene as of 7 a.m. A large hole had been dug near the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Harris Circle.