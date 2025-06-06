Breaking: Water main break closes portion of Dunwoody road
Officials urge motorists to avoid the area on their morning commutes.
Crews work to repair a water main break on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Friday morning. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Crews work to repair a water main break on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Friday morning. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
19 minutes ago

Crews are repairing a water main break that has closed down a short stretch of a busy Dunwoody road early Friday morning.

Chamblee Dunwoody Road is closed from Harris Circle to Redfield Drive, according to an alert from Dunwoody police. The issue is because of a water main break and “roadway flooding/hazard,” police said in the notice that was posted just before 2 a.m. and in an update nearly two hours later.

Crews were still at the scene as of 7 a.m. A large hole had been dug near the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Harris Circle.

Police said DeKalb County Watershed Management and the public works department have responded to the scene.

“Repairs expected for several hours, into the morning,” police said. “Avoid the area!”

The best alternate routes are Roberts or Spalding drives or Peachtree Dunwoody Road, according to WSB Traffic Center reporter Mike Shields.

