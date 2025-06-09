One man is dead and another injured after being shot in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood late Saturday, according to police.

Atlanta officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the 1900 block of Jones Avenue along the edge of the Grove Park neighborhood. The scene is near the southwest bank of Proctor Creek.

When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a hospital, but one of them did not survive. His name has not been released.