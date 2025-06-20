Business
Business

Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector

Columbus-based Fortune 500 insurer says the attack was caused by ‘a sophisticated cybercrime group.’
Aerial photo of Aflac Worldwide Headquarters in Columbus. The company has experienced a cybersecurity attack. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Aerial photo of Aflac Worldwide Headquarters in Columbus. The company has experienced a cybersecurity attack. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
30 minutes ago

Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

The cyberattack was discovered last week and was stopped within hours, the Columbus-based insurer said. Aflac said its business remains operational and its systems were not affected by ransomware.

It’s unclear whether any customer data, such as Social Security numbers, insurance claims or health information, was stolen during the security breach.

Aflac, a Fortune 500 company that focuses on supplemental health insurance for medical expenses not covered by a primary provider, is the largest victim in a growing cybercrime campaign against the insurance sector.

“This attack, like many insurance companies are currently experiencing, was caused by a sophisticated cybercrime group,” Aflac said in a statement disclosing the hack.

Two other insurance firms — Erie Insurance and Philadelphia Insurance Companies — suffered similar hacks earlier in June.

The Aflac duck looks out over Columbus from atop the company headquarters building. (Philip Wartena/Columbus Ledger-Enquirer/AP 2005)

Credit: PHILIP WARTENA

icon to expand image

Credit: PHILIP WARTENA

An Aflac spokesperson declined to provide further information on the purported cybercrime group aside from affirming it was “a highly sophisticated and well-known group.” CNN reported the trio of insurer hacks are consistent with the techniques of a cybercrime group known as Scattered Spider.

The security breach was discovered June 12 and involved the unauthorized group using “social engineering tactics” to gain access to Aflac’s network, according to preliminary findings from third-party cybersecurity experts the company has hired to investigate the incident.

ExploreAflac’s CEO for 34 years tells Monica Pearson his ways of ensuring success

Those tactics generally involve posing as tech support or other outside functions to convince company employees to provide system access or reveal security information. Scattered Spider, which has a track record of infiltrating large corporations, has been known to use these methods, CNN reported.

Aflac reported nearly $19 billion in annual revenue in 2024 and has tens of millions of customers. The company ranks 222nd on Fortune Magazine’s list of the 500 largest public companies by revenue for 2025.

While the breach is investigated, Aflac said customers will not notice differences in its services. The company “can underwrite policies, review claims and otherwise service our customers as usual,” the release said.

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - An Aflac logo is seen on a toy duck on March 27, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

Aflac finds suspicious activity on US network that may impact Social Security numbers, other data

22m ago

Purdue Pharma's $7B opioid settlement plan could get votes from victims and cities

59m ago

Purdue Pharma’s $7B opioid settlement could advance soon after states back it

The Latest

On May 20, Toyota unveiled its 2026 Toyota RAV4 lineup, which includes a hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle but not all-gas model. (Courtesy of Toyota)

Credit: Source: Toyota

THE STEERING COLUMN

Toyota hits gas on going almost all-hybrid by including its bestseller

11m ago

Atlanta attracts crowd for one of the highest-grossing UFC Fight Nights

As data centers grow larger, so does pushback across Georgia

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab