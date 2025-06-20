Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

The cyberattack was discovered last week and was stopped within hours, the Columbus-based insurer said. Aflac said its business remains operational and its systems were not affected by ransomware.

It’s unclear whether any customer data, such as Social Security numbers, insurance claims or health information, was stolen during the security breach.

Aflac, a Fortune 500 company that focuses on supplemental health insurance for medical expenses not covered by a primary provider, is the largest victim in a growing cybercrime campaign against the insurance sector.

“This attack, like many insurance companies are currently experiencing, was caused by a sophisticated cybercrime group,” Aflac said in a statement disclosing the hack.

Two other insurance firms — Erie Insurance and Philadelphia Insurance Companies — suffered similar hacks earlier in June.