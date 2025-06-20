Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.
The cyberattack was discovered last week and was stopped within hours, the Columbus-based insurer said. Aflac said its business remains operational and its systems were not affected by ransomware.
It’s unclear whether any customer data, such as Social Security numbers, insurance claims or health information, was stolen during the security breach.
Aflac, a Fortune 500 company that focuses on supplemental health insurance for medical expenses not covered by a primary provider, is the largest victim in a growing cybercrime campaign against the insurance sector.
“This attack, like many insurance companies are currently experiencing, was caused by a sophisticated cybercrime group,” Aflac said in a statement disclosing the hack.
Two other insurance firms — Erie Insurance and Philadelphia Insurance Companies — suffered similar hacks earlier in June.
Credit: PHILIP WARTENA
An Aflac spokesperson declined to provide further information on the purported cybercrime group aside from affirming it was “a highly sophisticated and well-known group.” CNN reported the trio of insurer hacks are consistent with the techniques of a cybercrime group known as Scattered Spider.
The security breach was discovered June 12 and involved the unauthorized group using “social engineering tactics” to gain access to Aflac’s network, according to preliminary findings from third-party cybersecurity experts the company has hired to investigate the incident.
Those tactics generally involve posing as tech support or other outside functions to convince company employees to provide system access or reveal security information. Scattered Spider, which has a track record of infiltrating large corporations, has been known to use these methods, CNN reported.
Aflac reported nearly $19 billion in annual revenue in 2024 and has tens of millions of customers. The company ranks 222nd on Fortune Magazine’s list of the 500 largest public companies by revenue for 2025.
While the breach is investigated, Aflac said customers will not notice differences in its services. The company “can underwrite policies, review claims and otherwise service our customers as usual,” the release said.
