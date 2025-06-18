Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

18-year-old found fatally shot in NW Atlanta

The teen was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
By
49 minutes ago

An 18-year-old was fatally shot Friday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to a residential area in the 400 block of Fairlock Lane, just north of I-20 and west of I-285 near Collier Park, around 5:45 p.m.

There, officials said they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not publicly identified.

Explore8-year-old shot, woman arrested after ‘large altercation’ in South Fulton

No other details were released about the incident or the suspected shooter.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The shooting happened near Kiwanis Park in Forest Park on Tuesday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 injured in Forest Park shooting near graduation gathering

Two men, ages 18 and 40, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting near a high school graduation celebration Tuesday night.

2 men drove to Greenbriar Mall after being shot, police say

Both men were alert when taken to a hospital.

68-year-old arrested after man fatally shot in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood

Atlanta police have not released the name of a man who was fatally shot in the 900 block of Dewey Street near The Salvation Army Kroc Center Atlanta

The Latest

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Cascade Road in South Fulton, police said. (File)

Credit: Henri Hollis

8-year-old shot, woman arrested after ‘large altercation’ in South Fulton

1h ago

Body of teen recovered after empty boat found circling in Lake Allatoona

68-year-old arrested after man fatally shot in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”