18-year-old found fatally shot in NW Atlanta

An 18-year-old was fatally shot Friday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to a residential area in the 400 block of Fairlock Lane, just north of I-20 and west of I-285 near Collier Park, around 5:45 p.m.
There, officials said they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teen was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not publicly identified.
No other details were released about the incident or the suspected shooter.
