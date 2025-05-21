The man was identified only as being in his 30s. His name was not released, and officials did not say if he was an employee.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to the fire department, a nitrogen leak could be the cause of the fatal incident. No other chemicals or gases are being used in the area, authorities said.

No other details have been released. The incident remains under investigation.

South Korea-based Qcells operates two factories in Georgia. Together, the plants are the largest solar manufacturing operation in the Western Hemisphere, the company has said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.