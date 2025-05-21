Metro Atlanta
Man found dead at QCells facility in north metro Atlanta

Authorities say the oxygen level at the top of a tank where the man was found was too low to survive.
38 minutes ago

A man was found dead at a solar panel manufacturing plant in Cartersville, officials confirmed.

Cartersville firefighters were called to the Qcells facility, about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta, around 7:15 p.m. Monday and found the man with no pulse on top of a tank. The oxygen level at the top of the tank was about 15%, which is too low to survive, authorities said.

He was removed from the area and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified only as being in his 30s. His name was not released, and officials did not say if he was an employee.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to the fire department, a nitrogen leak could be the cause of the fatal incident. No other chemicals or gases are being used in the area, authorities said.

No other details have been released. The incident remains under investigation.

South Korea-based Qcells operates two factories in Georgia. Together, the plants are the largest solar manufacturing operation in the Western Hemisphere, the company has said.

