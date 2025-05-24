Identifying birds by their songs adds zest to birding

In my yard in Decatur the other morning, an unseen bird in a shrub belted out something that sounded like, “Drink your teeeee!” I knew immediately that it was an Eastern towhee. Then, a loud “cheerily, cheerily, cheerily” told me that an American robin was nearby. A “teakettle, teakettle, teakettle” song revealed a Carolina wren. A tufted titmouse called out, “Peter, peter, peter.”

These birds weren’t using human speech, of course. Instead, it was I who was using human phrases and words, or mnemonics, to identify the creatures by their songs. Birders, in fact, have developed a whole slew of mnemonics to help them memorize bird songs and identify the birds that sing them. That’s important for birders, because far more birds can be heard than seen.

But whether we are dedicated birders or not, for all of us, recognizing birds by their songs and calls can extend our knowledge, awareness and enjoyment of the feathered creatures in our yards and neighborhoods. For me, it is a joy to linger in bed for a few minutes on a spring morning and tell which birds are singing so jubilantly outside my bedroom window. I can’t help thinking that birdsong and human song seem to share amazing similarities.