“I’ve heard of mockingbirds attacking dogs and cats, but I didn’t know they would come after people,” my emailer wrote.

Actually, nesting mockingbirds are known to attack anything — including humans — they perceive as threats to their eggs and young. Moreover, not only will mockingbirds attack people, but researchers have found the creatures seem to be able to “recognize individual humans and will selectively attack them while ignoring other humans who pass by,” according to a report from the American Museum of Natural History.

I have seen mockingbirds actually swoop down and sharply peck cats and dogs, but for the most part, the birds’ “attacks” on people seem to be mere scare tactics. Many people. in fact, regard the mockingbird’s defense antics more with amusement than fear.

They may have another opinion, however, of another common backyard songbird, the brown thrasher, which is Georgia’s official state bird. An aggressive defender of its nest, the brown thrasher is known to strike people, dogs and snakes hard enough to draw blood.

Though not as fierce as mockingbirds and brown thrashers, other songbirds — American robin, Eastern bluebird, gray catbird, blue jay — may display “attack” aggression if they perceive threats to their nests.

