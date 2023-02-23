Sandy Springs seeking grant to boost recycling at Morgan Falls

The Sandy Springs City Council recently agreed to apply for a Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant to upgrade the Recycling Center at Morgan Falls and to pilot a mobile recycling program.
In addition to improvements at Keep North Fulton Beautiful’s recycling center, the city hopes to take recycling services to multi-family housing. The 3-year pilot program will involve hiring two part-time employees to manage collection routes and provide on-site education for residents. If successful, the program will be permanently established and self-funded through at-cost fees to complex owners.
