Sandy Springs seeking grant to boost recycling at Morgan Falls

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently agreed to apply for a Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant to upgrade the Recycling Center at Morgan Falls and to pilot a mobile recycling program.

In addition to improvements at Keep North Fulton Beautiful’s recycling center, the city hopes to take recycling services to multi-family housing. The 3-year pilot program will involve hiring two part-time employees to manage collection routes and provide on-site education for residents. If successful, the program will be permanently established and self-funded through at-cost fees to complex owners.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
