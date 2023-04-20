Sandy Springs approves North End housing and retail development

The rezoning requires 25% of the residential portion to be single-family unattached housing, which must be built before the apartment units are occupied.

In the weeks leading up to the City Council vote, residents said the project was an opportunity for Sandy Springs to push for affordable workforce housing.

However, Storm Realty does not plan to set aside 10% of its units for affordable housing under a zoning incentive that would allow it to build a 6th floor of apartment units.

The firm’s attorneys say the incentive is not required, and rent prices would be higher than projected if the builder was required to construct the apartments with concrete and steel.

“I hope that in the future developers start taking advantage of the height bonuses associated with incorporating workforce housing,” Councilwoman Melody Kelley said.

Stream Realty estimates the townhomes will be priced at a minimum of $400,000 and apartment units at $2 per square foot (or $1,800 for a 900 square-foot apartment).

Townhomes located across the street from the site, which officials say is owned by a private equity firm, are rented for $3,300 a month.