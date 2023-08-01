Exclusive
Georgia teen who died of brain-eating amoeba dreamed of going to UGA

Roswell councilman resigns

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Credit: Karen Zitomer

North Fulton County
By
1 hour ago
X

Roswell has another open seat for the November election.

Councilman Peter Vanstrom has resigned the Post 4 seat. He submitted his resignation last Thursday, according to Roswell.

A Monday statement from Roswell included comment from Vanstrom that says “mounting personal challenges” limited his time available to meet “the high demands of serving with mayor and council.”

Vanstrom was elected in November 2021 and took office in January 2022.

Because he resigned within 90 days of the regular election, a special election for his seat can be held Nov. 7 at no cost to city taxpayers, the statement said.

Vanstrom departed as Roswell is figuring out how to move forward with a controversial Canton Street project that would close part of the road to vehicular traffic on weekends for a pedestrian promenade.

Before the Canton Street task force was created in July to come up with a plan, Vanstrom and Councilwoman Sarah Beeson questioned Mayor Kurt Wilson’s rush to create a promenade in the dining district. And earlier this year, they were left out of emails that the mayor sent to the other councilmembers and consultants on the project.

Vanstrom is the second councilmember to announce that they will not be serving next year.

In July, Councilman Mike Palermo said he is not running for reelection. He will complete his second term Dec. 31.

Palermo, who serves in the Post 2 seat, said he would consider running for City Council again in the future, or possibly mayor or an even higher office.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

BACK TO SCHOOL: These 6 districts across metro Atlanta head back to class today9m ago

Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Cobb
1h ago

Credit: AP

Biotech company settles with family of Henrietta Lacks, whose HeLa cells uphold medicine
8m ago

Credit: Contributed

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia teen who died of brain-eating amoeba dreamed of going to UGA
5h ago

Credit: Contributed

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia teen who died of brain-eating amoeba dreamed of going to UGA
5h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: White House hopefuls heading to Georgia as Trump charges loom
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Public safety to be addressed at next Canton Street task force meeting
21h ago
Roswell changes transportation plan at Crabapple Middle
Sandy Springs planning Back to School Bash
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top