Roswell councilman resigns

Roswell has another open seat for the November election.

Councilman Peter Vanstrom has resigned the Post 4 seat. He submitted his resignation last Thursday, according to Roswell.

A Monday statement from Roswell included comment from Vanstrom that says “mounting personal challenges” limited his time available to meet “the high demands of serving with mayor and council.”

Vanstrom was elected in November 2021 and took office in January 2022.

Because he resigned within 90 days of the regular election, a special election for his seat can be held Nov. 7 at no cost to city taxpayers, the statement said.

Vanstrom departed as Roswell is figuring out how to move forward with a controversial Canton Street project that would close part of the road to vehicular traffic on weekends for a pedestrian promenade.

Before the Canton Street task force was created in July to come up with a plan, Vanstrom and Councilwoman Sarah Beeson questioned Mayor Kurt Wilson’s rush to create a promenade in the dining district. And earlier this year, they were left out of emails that the mayor sent to the other councilmembers and consultants on the project.

Vanstrom is the second councilmember to announce that they will not be serving next year.

In July, Councilman Mike Palermo said he is not running for reelection. He will complete his second term Dec. 31.

Palermo, who serves in the Post 2 seat, said he would consider running for City Council again in the future, or possibly mayor or an even higher office.