Johns Creek to finish sidewalks along Buice Road

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago
X

To fill in a sidewalk gap along Buice Road, the Johns Creek City Council recently approved a series of contracts for construction and engineering to connect the pedestrian walkway between Twingate Drive and Kingston Crossing Circle.

The city approved a $496,943 construction contract with Backbone Infrastructure, a five percent construction contingency for $24,848, and a $38,750 construction engineering and inspection order with Lowe Engineers. The total construction cost of $560,541 will be fully funded using TSPLOST II funds.

Buice Road currently has sidewalks on one side of its length except for three gaps. Following completion of this project, the city will address the second gap over the Buice Road Bridge and the third, from Spruill Road to Johns Creek. These projects are in the engineering stage.

