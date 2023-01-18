Johns Creek needs updated HOA/POA contact info

Johns Creek is updating their list of Homeowner Association (HOA) and Property Owner Association (POA) contacts. By having the latest information, the city is better able to provide as many residents as possible current updates about public input meetings, zoning case information, public safety messages and general announcements.
HOA/POA board members are asked to complete an online form at www.johnscreekga.seamlessdocs.com/f/hoaneighborhoodinformation.
The process is simple. The city needs the association name, HOA/POA president’s name and end of term information in addition to address, email and phone data. The form also asks for website, meeting dates, special events and information about association publications.
