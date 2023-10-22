Grant could help add ADA improvements to adult activity center parking

The project will include a redesign of the parking facilities to expand ADA-accessible parking, site demolition and grading, including curb, gutter and sidewalks/walkways to reduce slope and improve accessibility. The existing asphalt will be milled where it does not need to be fully demolished and inlay asphalt will be used along with new curbs, gutters and sidewalk.

Additional items include a survey, storm structure modification, removal and re-installation of existing wheel stops and new wheel stops installed, striping, bonds and insurance.