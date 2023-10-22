Grant could help add ADA improvements to adult activity center parking

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
47 minutes ago

Alpharetta has applied for $231,359 from a Community Development Block Grant. If approved, the city will use the funds to add ADA accessibility improvements to the Adult Activity Center parking lot, 13450 Cogburn Road. The city will be required to provide matching funds totaling $26,000.

The project will include a redesign of the parking facilities to expand ADA-accessible parking, site demolition and grading, including curb, gutter and sidewalks/walkways to reduce slope and improve accessibility. The existing asphalt will be milled where it does not need to be fully demolished and inlay asphalt will be used along with new curbs, gutters and sidewalk.

Additional items include a survey, storm structure modification, removal and re-installation of existing wheel stops and new wheel stops installed, striping, bonds and insurance.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
